An emergency generator has been stolen from rural Auckland doctors who were using it to keep medicines cool during the region's widespread storm-caused power-cuts.

The Kumeu police are appealing for information to lead them to the machine or the thieves.

The generator was taken from the Waimauku Doctors clinic on Wednesday night or yesterday morning. It was being used to refrigerate vaccines and other medicines during the power outage.

"This sort of offending is appalling and is a real low blow for a community who have otherwise pulled together in this time of need," the police said on Facebook.

The police ask anyone with information about the theft or who has seen a generator like the one pictured, to call them on 09 412 7756.