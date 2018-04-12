Police searching for missing 37-year-old Nicholas Hearfield in Porirua have found a body in the Whitby area.

Formal identification is yet to be carried out and police said they would release more information when it was available.

It followed a police appeal earlier for sightings of Hearfield who was last seen in the Whitby area 3pm on Wednesday.

Hearfield is around 180cm tall and of medium build and police were concerned for his well-being. He was believed to be wearing a dark blue Kathmandu jacket over a grey hooded

sweatshirt with a batman logo on the front.

Anyone who had seen Hearfield or had information that could help was urged to

call 111.