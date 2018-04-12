Thousands of frustrated Aucklanders are waking to their third day without power after forecasters predicted another bout of wild weather, thunderstorms and damaging winds overnight.

Some rest home residents have been left shivering in the dark, a couple with a son suffering from leukaemia are frustrated at delays restoring electricity, and trees have crashed through enclosures at the zoo.

As the Herald went to press last night, a fast moving front was forecast to sweep across the North Island and was expected to bring strong westerly winds that could escalate to gale-force.

Although the predicted winds were expected to hit west Aucklanders the worst, MetService said the gusts would be very localised and not as widespread as the destructive storm that lashed the city on Tuesday night.

People living in eastern or central parts of Auckland were unlikely to experience gusts as large as previously seen, MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said yesterday.

But for those living out west, especially along the west coast beaches, there remained a good chance they would be hit by damaging winds again last night.

"For coastal Waikato, western Auckland and Northland there is a moderate risk that these thunderstorms will become severe for a brief time with wind gusts above 110km/h (overnight)."

Tuesday's ferocious storm knocked out power to 180,000 homes, uprooting trees and downing powerlines.

Vector employees worked desperately yesterday to reconnect customers but more than 25,000 remained in the dark last night, with many people angry at the delays as temperatures plunged this week.

A relative of an elderly patient at St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home in Te Atatu was outraged after patients were allegedly left cold and in the dark for nearly two days with nurses working by torchlight.

The patient's son was shocked when he arrived on Wednesday to check on his mother, walking in to find patients sitting there feeling cold and nurses having to work in what he described as unsafe conditions.

"I went to see my mum and couldn't believe it. There was no power. It was all dark," the family member said.

"The poor staff have to work by torchlight and that's not safe either. There is no heating in the place and it's cold inside."

CHT St Margaret's Hospital chief executive Max Robins told the Herald that while the disruption wasn't ideal, patients were provided warm clothing, bedding and extra care during the power outage.

"Throughout the entire time without power, hot food and drinks, warm clothing and bedding, and extra care from our dedicated staff ensured that resident welfare was never compromised.

"Staff worked tirelessly to meet the needs of residents, remaining calm, focused and using emergency headlamps and torches to do their job to the best of their ability."

One Auckland couple said they felt "let down" by poor communication about when power would be restored while they cared for their young son, who has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL).

Glenn Watts and Kloe Cox have been without power at their Titirangi house since 9pm on Tuesday.

Their son Mason, who is almost 2, was diagnosed with leukaemia in February and is now neutropenic, which means he has a low white blood cell count which makes him vulnerable to infection.

Watts said his son's ability to fight bugs was minimal - "even taking him to hospital is a risk".

The family spent a full day at the hospital on Wednesday and after checking Vector notices they returned home that night thinking the power would be restored.

A Vector phone message had said the power would be back on at 7.30pm on Wednesday - however later the day the mobile app updated and said the power would not be restored till 6pm yesterday.

The family spent a miserable night at home in the cold, returning to hospital yesterday for chemotherapy.

Auckland Zoo was also hammered by Tuesday's storm, with a large gum tree toppling down into the Pridelands enclosure that is home to giraffes, zebras and ostriches.

Acting director Kevin Buley said in his past eight years at the zoo he had never such damage from a single weather event.

"Coming in and seeing the damage is one thing but knowing all the animals are fine and no one was injured is the most important thing," he said.

All potentially dangerous animals had been confined before the rough weather hit, he said.

The multitude of issues seen across the city followed a night of weather mayhem on Tuesday that blasted Auckland with gale force winds with gusts peaking at 212km/h at Manukau Heads.

The wind tore roofs from houses and uprooted trees that came crashing down on more than 100 power lines across the region. At its peak 180,000 homes were without power.

Last night, more than 25,000 customers are still without power and/or hot water.

Vector's outage field staff are working through the list of more than 690 faults, power outages, and reports of damage on the network, but warn Aucklander it could be days till all remaining customers are reconnected.