An Air New Zealand plane was hit by a laser strike near Kerikeri Airport this morning.

Police confirmed they were investigating the incident, which happened at about 6.10am, just after the plane took off.

The aircraft was flying at around 1500 feet when it was hit by the green laser.

"Police are taking this incident seriously and are making inquiries," Constable Rhys Dempster said.

Police asked anyone with information that might help them find those responsible to contact Kerikeri Police on 09 407 9211.