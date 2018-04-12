Aucklanders need to brace for another wild night as thunderstorms, hail, heavy rain, lightning and tornadoes are forecast for the region after 8pm tonight.

A fast moving front is forecast to sweep across the North Island tonight and early Friday morning, bringing strong westerly winds that could escalate to gale-force speeds.

West Aucklanders in particular are being warned of "damaging winds" that will be highly localised.

MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said tonight's weather is expected to be different to the Tuesday's destructive storm. People living in eastern or central parts of Auckland are unlikely to experience gusts as large as previously seen.



But for those living out west, especially along the west coast beaches, there remains a good chance of experiencing briefly damaging winds again tonight.

"During the last event, damaging winds were widespread and affected most people. This is not the case tonight – we expect severe winds to be rather localised this time around," said Griffiths.

A night of weather mayhem blasted Auckland on Tuesday with winds gusting up to 213km/hr in the Manukau Heads.

The wind tore roofs from houses and uprooted trees that came crashing down on more than 100 power lines across the region. At its peak 180,000 homes were without power.

Currently, 35,000 customers are still without power and/or hot water. Vector's outage field staff are working through the list of more than 690 faults, power outages, and reports of damage on the network.

MetService have issued severe weather watches for Northland, Auckland and the Waikato tonight. Photo / File

MetService is reporting a thunder, lightning and tornado risk due to hit Auckland from 8pm tonight.

Exposed places in Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Hawkes Bay and the Tararua District could see strong winds rise to severe gales from 8pm tonight until 2am Friday.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Northland through to Waikato. MetService reported that it could bring "further localised strong wind gusts, and short periods of heavy rain and hail" between 8pm and midnight.

Supermarkets are having to throw away (or give away) food since the storm on Tuesday night. Countdown in Richmond Road Grey Lynn. Photo / Supplied

Western parts will cop the brunt of this while eastern and central areas are less likely to experience thundery conditions.

"This means that the broad area carries a risk for severe gale winds, and in addition, smaller, more localised spots within the broader area could experience squally conditions associated with the passage of thunderstorms, with gusts 110km/h or more," MetService reported.

Northcote Point Wharf is closed due to high winds and buses will operate between Birkenhead and Northcote Point Wharf from 5:05PM and 7:05PM.

Weather Watch weather analyst Philip Duncan said the bad weather should move off quickly tonight and make way for a showery Friday that clears in the evening.

The biggest shock of the weekend would be the temperatures on Saturday morning, Duncan said. It would be -4C in parts of Southland while the Bay of Islands would wake up to a balmy 18C.

"It's just because there's a little bit of warm air across the top of New Zealand producing a bit of rain. The rest of New Zealand still has that southerly cold air."

Sunday should see the country warm a little bit before being hit with more cold temperatures and downpours on Monday.

"All next week we're dominated by rain and wind on the west coast and dry and sunny on the east."

Auckland Emergency Management Director John Dragicevich said there was still a number of households who didn't have power and subsequently couldn't use their waste water tanks.



"We encourage anyone without access to a toilet or drinking water because of the storm to phone us on 0800 22 22 00.



"We will take their details and get a portaloo and portable drinking water source to them tomorrow."