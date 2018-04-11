Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to be on the defensive at a press conference this morning in the face of strong criticism from Taranaki and the oil sector about her Government's immediate ban on oil exploration.

Ardern announced this morning that the only exploration likely to be contemplated by the Government is on-shore exploration limited to energy-rich Taranaki.

The decision has been called "a kick in the guts" by the Taranaki Mayor and "economic vandalism" by the National Party. Many in the energy industry say they were caught completely unawares by the announcement.

"We're protecting industry and protecting future generations from climate change," Ardern said this morning.

"This is a responsible step, which provides certainty for businesses and communities that rely on fossil fuels."

In a bid to calm fears about the major shift in policy, Ardern will travel to Taranaki with Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods immediately after returning from Europe next week.