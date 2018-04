A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Auckland.

The crash happened on Oteha Valley Rd, Northcross, on the North Shore about 7.30am, a police spokeswoman said.

The road has been closed and diversions put in place between Medallion Dr and East Coast Rd.

Witnesses have commented on Facebook saying the victim was a woman, who was hit by a car driven by a male.

The police serious crash unit is on its way.