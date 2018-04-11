A South Auckland resident heard gunshots this morning shortly after police barged down the door of a neighbouring property.

The Otahuhu woman was getting dressed to go to work when about five armed police with dogs and torches jumped over her fence to an Albert St address.

"I asked them what they were doing, and they said, 'We just need you guys to stay indoors. Just stay indoors'."

She heard them break down the door and barge into the next house.

Advertisement

"I heard two gunshots.

"I don't know what is going on.

"Police have blocked the driveway, we can't get out. There are also helicopters circling above us and a lot of police cars."

Shortly after she saw police lead a man out of the house in handcuffs.

A police spokeswoman said they were searching properties in the area and "the public should not be alarmed".

She said there were no gunshots fired.