Fire investigators will be assessing a fire on a boat at Timaru's port this morning, now blazing for a fourth day.

Three crews are fighting the blaze - including firefighters from Dunedin and Christchurch.

Southern district communication manager Brent Dunn said the fire was contained but still going strong.



The 80m ship, understood to be a fishing vessel, prompted a large-scale Fire and Emergency response on Monday when the fire broke out.

10 fire engines attended the fire in the South Canterbury town's port.

Three crew members have been treated for smoke inhalation.

A Timaru District Council webcam showed a large amount of smoke coming from the port.



Police were also at the blaze.

Three ambulances are initially at the scene and dozens of onlookers are watching the scene unfold.