Health Minister David Clark has written to the acting chairman of Counties Manukau District Health Board and another board member about their jobs as the fallout from building issues at Middlemore Hospital continues.

In a statement today, Clark confirmed he had written to acting chairman Rabin Rabindran and an unnamed board member about their positions.

"I have provided them with the opportunity to make any submissions before I make my final decision. While that process is underway it would be inappropriate to make any further comment."

Counties Manukau DHB has been plagued by building issues at Middlemore Hospital, Auckland's biggest hospital, including toxic mould, rot, sewerage problems, asbestos and insecure power supply.

It has also sparked a war of words between former chairwoman Lee Mathias and former health minister Jonathan Coleman.

He claims he was not told of specific issues at Middlemore, which he would have prioritised had he known.

She has said the DHB had given health officials enough information that Coleman should have been aware.

Rabindran, a barrister, has been acting chairman of the DHB only since December when Lester Levy resigned. Prior to that he was deputy chairman. He has also been a board member of Auckland Transport.

The Herald has attempted to contact Rabindran for comment.