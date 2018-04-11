From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
'I'm on crack, I need help': Man pleads with judge12 Apr, 2018 5:00am Quick Read
Live: Thousands shiver in power cuts, new storm brews12 Apr, 2018 5:32am 4 minutes to read
Advertisement
Trending on NZ Herald
- 4 minutes to read
The coldest temperature was -4.8C in Nelson Lakes.
- 5 minutes to read
Light rail to Auckland airport does not stack up against an obvious alternative.
- 4 minutes to read
Peta Butler was raped as her mum sat metres away and allowed it to happen.