A crash is blocking one lane of State Highway 1 just north of Wellington, right as rush hour approaches.

Two cars collided, with one going into a bank, just before the Tawa offramp in the southbound lanes.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 4pm.

The left southbound lane of SH1 is now blocked, and drivers are warned to take care in the area.

A tow truck has been called.