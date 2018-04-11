The first major snowfall of the year has dumped on Mt Ruapehu, boding well for the opening of the ski season in early June.

Mt Ruapehu marketing manager Matt McIvor said both Whakapapa and Turoa operational teams were kept busy this morning with the heavy snow which began falling yesterday.

"Around 15-20cm of snow fell on Turoa ski area this morning and snow was also settling around National Park with 5-10cm at Whakapapa's Base Area.

The Turoa Base area blanketed in snow today. Photo/Shaz Dagan.

"Early snowfall like we've received really gets skiers and snowboarders pumped for winter. It's also key to help cool the mountain's surface down for snowmaking. It's not long until we're operational for winter with Happy Valley at Whakapapa scheduled to open on June 2 over Queen's Birthday weekend," McIvor said.

MetService is forecasting the freezing level to rise tomorrow with continued snowfall around the upper mountains of both Whakapapa and Turoa.

Chains were recommended on Bruce Rd to Whakapapa this morning and the Ohakune Mountain Rd was closed from the 3km mark at 6.30am then extended to the 13km mark after snow clearing.