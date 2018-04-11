Molasses and diesel have been spilt at The Lakes roundabout on State Highway 29 creating "a very sticky situation" for motorists.

A caller to the Bay of Plenty Times said the spill had made the roundabout slippery and cars were getting coated in molasses as they passed through.

"It's a very sticky situation," he said.

"You can smell it; it's molasses."

Police are advising motorists to avoid the roundabout area due to the spill

Police and Fire were notified just after 3pm.

Contractors are at the scene and are working to clean it up, however, this is expected to take some hours.

While the road is not closed, motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and drive carefully.