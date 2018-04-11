A front heading towards New Zealand spells another stint of stormy weather and has spurred weather watches for Auckland and Northland tomorrow.

However, Metservice is assuring us it will not be as severe as the conditions that pummelled the country yesterday.

The "rapidly moving" front will work its way up New Zealand tomorrow, bringing thunderstorms and a short, sharp spell of strong winds.

Meteorologist Lisa Murray said the stormy conditions could be paired with downpours of heavy rain in some regions.

Another front moves rapidly up New Zealand tomorrow, bringing a few thunderstorms and a short, sharp spell of strong winds. A watch has been issued for Auckland and Northland tomorrow evening https://t.co/bcFLKY4OUU ^TA pic.twitter.com/pmUxSHTXPA — MetService (@MetService) April 11, 2018

But the stint of wintry weather would not be as prolonged, nor as bad as that caused by a front moving up the country yesterday.

"It won't be the same as what happened on Tuesday," she said.

Auckland and other parts of the country woke up to extensive destruction this morning after a night of cyclone-force winds.

A wild storm swept up the country, leaving a trail of ripped of roofs, torn-out trees and a wintry blast behind it.

About a quarter of Auckland properties still have no power, and lines company Vector says some may not have the lights back on for three days.

Vector is now aware of nearly 400 outages throughout Auckland, with "extensive" damage to its network from last night's ferocious storm.

Auckland Emergency Management says 115,000 properties are affected by "ongoing power outages" after last night's storm lashed the region with hurricane-force winds.

Further south, a twister swept through National Park where it demolished a house.

The next weather system would be fast-moving and would hit the South Island tomorrow around lunch time.

It would likely be gone by Friday morning.

"At midday it's going to move onto the south-west of the country and by midnight it will be sitting over the top of the North Island," Murray said.

For the South Island, the front meant downpours and strong winds.

As it moved towards the Auckland region, Murray said there was a high risk of thunderstorms.

"All of the elements are there," she said.

"It could cause downpours that could see 14mm of rain an hour in the Auckland region."

The stormy weather could also bring winds of up to 110km/h.

Murray was advising people to keep an eye on weather conditions, which she said could change rapidly.