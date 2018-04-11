Four members of the same family have been arrested on drugs charges after police searched a home in New Plymouth.

The four are facing a range of charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

These included possession of cannabis, possession of methamphetamine, supplying methamphetamine, and allowing premises to be used for offences.

The arrests come after police carried out a search of the same address last week.

In this case, officers charged two members of the same family with receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of cannabis.

One of those arrested by police today is appearing in New Plymouth District Court today.

Three others are scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.

Senior Constable Peter Lawn, from New Plymouth's tactical crime unit, thanked members of the public for their assistance leading to the arrests.

"Police will continue to disrupt the activities of organised criminal groups, who persist in the supply of drugs and distribution of stolen property," he said.