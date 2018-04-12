Tauranga father of four Richard Welch has been remembered as an "extremely generous" man whose family "meant the world to him".

Welch, 57, died on March 31 of a suspected cardiac arrest after a short illness known as Tonj tummy.

He had been volunteering in the South Sudanese town of Tonj, helping to build a new maternity and paediatrics ward.

Welch's sister, Sue Hodson, said her brother always had a smile on his face and gave of himself 100 per cent.

"He was the sort of guy who made friendships for life," she said.

Welch, a self-employed builder, was a creative man who enjoyed painting, pottery, landscaping and building.

His four children; Bastien Welch, 17, Elijah Welch, 20, Annie Welch, 23, and Jenna Goldsworthy, 33, were doing well despite their dad's sudden passing and were supporting each other, Hodson said.

"He got Tonj tummy, which was basically an awful tummy bug, and some of the other doctors there suffered with it too," she said.

Hodson said Welch was feeling better in the weeks that followed but collapsed one morning on his way to the shower.

He died of a heart attack despite attempts to resuscitate him.

"Whether the Tonj tummy contributed to it, we don't really know. He was pretty rundown and exhausted with the heat."

Welch was no stranger to giving to others and had travelled to many countries including Russia and Fiji for other volunteering jobs.

Hodson said her brother had "huge compassion and respect" for the people of South Sudan and the work Jono and Destinee Macleod did.

He had been helping the Macleods on a Mission charitable trust, something that was "very much of Richard's heart", Hodson said.

A baby born three days after his death in the ward Welch helped build was named Richard as a tribute to him.

"That was incredibly special for all of the family to hear, to know there's a little baby Richard out there," Hodson said.

A Givealittle page had raised more than $20,000 for Welch's children to help cover the cost of bringing their father home and other expenses

His ashes were brought home to Tauranga on Sunday by his eldest son.

Hodson said she was overwhelmed by the generosity of people from all over the world who had donated to the Givealittle page.

