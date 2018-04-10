All flights in and out of Tauranga Airport have been delayed this morning because of the weather.

Tauranga Airport manager Ray Dumble said the delays were likely to continue throughout the day.

According to Air New Zealand's website, this morning's flight from Wellington arrived at Tauranga Airport about an hour and 30 minutes behind schedule and three other incoming flights Auckland and Wellington were showing delays.

Air New Zealand's departing flights from Tauranga, scheduled for Auckland and Wellington, were showing delays of up to an hour.

Strong winds caused power outages across the North Island overnight and about 8200 homes were without power this morning.

About 4600 homes in Tairua were without power this morning as there was a fault on the feeder line to the town's substation.

Powerco Network operations manager Phil Marsh said crews were currently trying to isolate the fault.

"Once we find the cause we can assess the damage and begin the restoration work," he said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was inundated with 1350 111 calls in the space of three hours last night when strong winds and heavy rain lashed the entire country.

Firefighters were called for a range of weather-related incidents including toppling trees, falling power lines and roofs ripping from houses.