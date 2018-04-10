Traffic lights, motorway signs and traffic cameras are not working across the city after a night of weather mayhem and Auckland Transport is warning drivers to take care because of damaged roads.

Trains and ferries are delayed and the agency is warning drivers to watch for debris and flooding.



"There is damage across Auckland this morning after last night's severe storm. There are traffic lights, motorway signage and traffic cameras not working because of power outages and there may be surface flooding and storm debris on the roads," AT said.

"Please only travel if you have to and approach uncontrolled intersections with caution and observe normal give way rules.

All motorways and the Auckland Harbour Bridge are open, but Henderson Valley Rd near Parrs Rd, Henderson; Woodside Rd, Massey; Temple St, Meadowbank and Maskell St, St Heliers are partially closed.

NZ Transport Agency said reports are also coming in of a tree blocking part of Gillies Ave in Epsom.

Most train services are operating:

• Western Line: All services will start and end at Henderson. Shuttle buses are operating to Henderson



• Pukekohe Shuttle is operating



• Southern, Eastern and Onehunga Lines: Services are operating but delayed because of power outages



• Ferry and bus services are operating but there may be delays because of possible debris in the water and on the roads, AT said.