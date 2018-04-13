

Brenda McGregor threatened to burn down the house of a female Whangarei police officer and get gang members to "skin her alive".

But instead, she's been sent to jail for her "disgraceful" behaviour.

The 31-year-old Whangarei woman assaulted two officers who were sent to deal with a domestic incident involving her mother on December 8, 2017.

When located on Henry St, Kensington, McGregor got out of her car and approached a police officer in his patrol vehicle.

A short time later two constables arrived and McGregor immediately became abusive, swearing and yelling while standing on the side of the road, the summary of facts says.

She said to one constable: "I'm going to smash you."

When one officer was putting handcuffs on her, McGregor kicked another constable from behind - twice.

While being escorted to the patrol car, she kicked another officer in the torso twice and struck a female officer three times while being restrained in the vehicle.

One connected with the officer's neck and two on her cheek.

McGregor then said: "I'm going to find out where you live bitch and f***** burn down your house. I know Head Hunters that I'm going to get on to you and skin you alive."

The officer received bruising on her lower calf, swelling to her cheek and a stiff neck.

McGregor refused to make a statement, saying only she hated female police officers.

She appeared for sentencing in the Whangarei District Court on three charges of assaulting police, and single charges of disorderly behaviour, resisting police and speaking in a threatening manner.

Judge Deidre Orchard said McGregor's behaviour towards police was "disgraceful".

It was not the first time McGregor had been convicted for lashing out at police. In 2011, she was sentenced to two charges of assaulting police and another two of speaking in a threatening manner.

"You ought to be thoroughly ashamed of yourself," the judge said to McGregor.

She said jail was the only outcome to denounce McGregor's behaviour and to instil in her a sense of responsibility. Judge Orchard jailed her for four months on all charges.