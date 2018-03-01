The Hauraki Gulf Forum is releasing the "State of our Gulf 2017" report today.

It highlights ongoing degradation in the Hauraki Gulf including fisheries indicators pointing to snapper and rock lobster populations well below target stock levels.

Surging population and increased tourism are the most pronounced recent changes impacting the Gulf, with ongoing demand for facilities, infrastructure and resources creating mounting pressure on the sea.

"Our current management frameworks are not keeping pace with the significant stresses we're seeing in the Gulf," Hauraki Gulf Forum chair John Tregidga said.

"This report calls for collective action and change."

The report itself will be released at 11am.

