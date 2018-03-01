Days after a fire was lit damaging a playground, six iPads were stolen from an Upper Hutt School.

Police are now investigating a burglary at St Joseph's Primary School in Upper Hutt on the night of February 27 in which six school iPads were taken.

This came just two days after staff and students were devastated by a fire that severely damaged playground equipment at the school on February 25.

"The fire, which we believe was deliberately lit, caused major damage to the playground," Detective Sergeant Richard Orr said.

"The school has now been the target of further criminal offending this week with a burglary - this is another blow for the school and community."

Contact Upper Hutt Police on (04) 527 2300 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have information about the fire or the burglary.