New Zealand has the seventh most powerful passport in the world for 2018, according to an annual ranking system.
A recent study by Henley & Partners, a London-based consulting firm that specialises in citizenship services, rates world passports based on how much visa-free travel they entitle their owner to.
People carrying a New Zealand passport can easily enter 173 countries, along with Malta and the Czech Republic
Last year, New Zealand was also ranked seventh, with people being allowed to enter 153 countries, the same as Australia and Greece's passports.
In the 2018 index, Australian passports ranked just above New Zealand, which held sixth place, with Greece and Belgium, whose passport holders can enter 174 countries.
Singaporean and Japanese passports have been determined the most powerful in the world for 2018.
The two countries overtook Germany from their 2017 rankings of fourth and fifth respectively to claim the number-one position.
The British passport has remained joint fourth, while the USA has remained fifth on the list.
The rankings are published every year and are based on the number of countries a passport gives a person access to without the need for a visa.
The Singapore and Japanese passports give their citizens the chance of visa-free travel to a total of 180 countries around the globe.
In second place is the German passport which has dropped down from the top spot, now allowing travel to 179 countries without a visa.
Coming in third are the passports of France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and South Korea. They all have visa-free access to 178 countries.
The British passport is fourth, with UK citizens able to visit 177 countries without the need for additional documentation. Last year they could visit 173 countries.
It shares the spot with Portugal, Austria, Norway, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.
Ranking jointly fifth on the index is the United States, Canada Switzerland and Ireland, all providing visa-free access to 176 countries.
At the other end of the table, the least powerful passport was that of Afghanistan, which allowed visa-free access to only 24 countries.
For the second year in a row, Pakistan, Syria and Iraq are also near the bottom of the index, with each able to access 30 or fewer countries visa-free.
One of the biggest movers up the list was the United Arab Emirates, which has climbed a total of 34 places over the past 10 years.
It now provides its citizens with visa-free access to 140 destinations worldwide. The UAE climbed to 27th place on the index after gaining entry to China and Ireland earlier this year.
Also moving up significantly are Ukraine and Georgia, now taking 42nd place and 54th place following their visa liberalisation with the EU.
Meanwhile 30 countries lost ground compared to last year, while 53 countries showed no movement at all.
The rankings, by the Henley Passport Index, is based on exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association.
The index is updated in real-time, as and when visa-policy changes come into effect.
Hugh Morshead, member of the executive committee of Henley & Partners, said: "Global citizenship is on the rise, with more and more individuals seeking opportunities and experiences beyond their countries of origin.
"Borders in certain key parts of the world may be tightening, but elsewhere access is evolving.
"In terms of visa policies and regulations, every week we are witnessing a growing number of countries — especially outside of the West — opening up their borders to strategic partners as they seek to deepen diplomatic relationships and tap into the immense economic value that tourism, international commerce, and migration can bring."
WHAT ARE THE WORLD'S MOST POWERFUL PASSPORTS?
1 - Japan, Singapore
2 - Germany
3 - Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, South Korea
4 - Portugal, Austria, United Kingdom, Norway, Luxembourg, Netherlands
5 - Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, United States
6 - Australia, Greece, Belgium
7 - Malta, New Zealand, Czech Republic
8 - Iceland
9 - Hungary
10 - Latvia
11 - Liechtenstein, Malaysia
12 - Slovakia, Slovenia
13 - Poland, Lithuania
14 - Monaco, Estonia
15 - Cyprus
16 - Hong Kong, Chile
17 - Brazil
18 - Argentina
19 - Romania, Andorra, San Marino
20 - Bulgaria, Croatia
21 - Brunei
22 - Israel
23 - Barbados
24 - Seychelles, Mexico
25 - Bahamas
26 - St Kitts and Nevis
27 - Antigua and Barbuda, United Arab Emirates
28 - Taiwan, Uruguay
29 - Trinidad and Tobago
30 - Vatican City
31 - Costa Rica
32 - St Vincent and the Grenadines, Mauritius
33 - Macao, St Lucia
34 - Grenada
35 - Paraguay, Venezuela
36 - Panama
37 - Dominica
38 - Guatemala, Honduras
39 - El Salvador
40 - Peru
41 - Serbia
42 - Ukraine
43 - Solomon Islands
44 - Vanuatu, Samoa
45 - Russia,Nicaragua
46 - Tonga
47 - Colombia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Tuvalu, Marshall Islands
48 - Kiribati
49 - Moldova, Turkey
50 - Palau Islands
51 - Micronesia
52 - Bosnia and Herzegovina
53 - South Africa
54 - Georgia, Albania
55 - Beliza
56 - Ecuador
57 - Timor Leste
58 - Fiji, Guyana,
59 - Maldives, Kuwait
60 - Nauru
61 - Qatar
62 - Papua New Guinea, Jamaica
63 - Botswana
64 - Bolivia
65 - Namibia, Thailand, Suriname, Bahrain
66 - Kazakhstan
67 - Kenya, Oman
68 -Belarus
69 - Swaziland, Indonesia
70 - Lesotho, Malawi, Saudi Arabia
71 - Gambia, Tanzania
72 - Tunisia
73 - Zambia
74 - China, Uganda
75 - Cuba, Philippines, Cape Verde Islands, Azerbaijan
76 - Sierra Leone, Dominican Republic, Ghana
77 - Benin, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Zimbabwe
78 - Armenia
79 - Sao Tome and Principe, Burkina Faso
80 - Mauritania, Mozambique
81 - India, Cote D'Ivoire, Senegal, Togo
82 - Mongolia
83 - Guinea, Mali, Niger, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan
84 - Haiti
85 - Comores Islands, Gabon, Madagascar, Bhutan, Chad, Rwanda
86 - Guinea-Bissau
87 - Egypt, Turkmenistan
88 - Vietnam, Central African Republic, Cambodia
89 - Angola
90 - Liberia, Equitorial Guinea, Algeria, Laos
91 - Congo, Nigeria
92 - Jordan, Djibouti, Burundi, Cameroon
93 - Congo (Dem. Rep)
94 - Sri Lanka, Myanmar
95 - North Korea, Sudan
96 - Palestinian Territory, Ethiopia, South Sudan,
97 - Lebanon, Iran, Kosovo, Bangladesh
98 - Eritrea
99 - Libya, Nepal
100 - Yemen
101 - Somalia
102 -Pakistan
103 - Syria
104 - Iraq
105 - Afghanistan