A Filipino woman was refused entry into a doughnut shop because she wasn't a New Zealand resident.

Hamilton man Christopher Smith and his partner left the city early to get to Auckland in time for the opening of the country's first Krispy Kreme outlet, it's been reported.

The Philippine Embassy in New Zealand is also fuming, likening the company's stance to that of the Klu Klux Klan.

After arriving about 2.30am, the Hamilton couple were shocked to be told by a security guard the woman couldn't get in because she wasn't a Kiwi.

Smith told media the security guard told him "she has to go, she has to go".

The woman had to sit in the car and wait while her partner waited in the 75-strong queue for nearly six hours.

The first 100 people were given a free box of doughnuts, and the first three were given a year's supply.

A Krispy Kreme spokesman told media it was likely the woman was not allowed in because of eligibility rules around winning prizes during the opening.

Smith said they were so excited they barely slept the night before the store's opening, and were gobsmacked at their treatment.

"It's just doughnuts," he reportedly said.

Krispy Kreme head of marketing for Australia and New Zealand Russell Schulman said the couple hadn't read the terms and conditions for the competition not allowing non-New Zealand residents to take part.

"Someone who is a little upset at the rules is not an incident for us."

"We want to have local people trying it rather than American tourists, which does happen."

However, Schulman accepted Krispy Kreme had no legal right to not allow someone in their store for being a foreigner.

News of the company's stance has angered the Philippine Embassy who lashed out in a post on Facebook overnight.

"So sad ... I USED to love Krispy Kreme ... now they should add one more "K" to their name to reflect their thinking - KKK !!! (As in Klan ...)."