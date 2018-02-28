First she was a parfait, then a tart and a chicken sandwich, now Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is a DJ.

Ardern and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters attended the unveiling of their puppets at Wellington pub the Backbencher on Wednesday night.

It was a first for Ardern, who had previously only made it as far as the iconic pub's tongue-in-cheek menu.

"I thought I'd made it with the parfait, little did I know that in the future I could possibly be a cross between a character from Trainspotting at best, at worst Glee," she said.

The puppet, lit by disco lights and holding a set of headphones while spinning decks, was kitted out in a red tracksuit with a toothy grin.

"I predicted you would really play up, uh, my eyes," Ardern joked.

"Thank you for immortalising me in this way, my orthodontist … would be so proud."

It was an honour to be included in the Backbencher tradition, Ardern said.

Jacinda Ardern's DJ puppet at the Backbencher pub in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The unveiling was preceded with Game of Thrones theme music and Backbencher boss Alistair Boyce introduced Ardern as "Jacinda true born, rightful leader of Labour, rightful Prime Minister of New Zealand, voice for the oppressed, protector of the Aotearoa realm, mother of dragons and first child of the nation" and the "People's Prime Minister".

Peters was next, with a puppet which was first unveiled in 2013 re-dressed in a rapper's hoodie with a New Zealand First T-shirt and cap and a microphone in hand.

"Thank you very much," Peters said, in an Elvis Presley impersonation.

"I'm very proud of the fact you haven't taken me down and put me away," the long-serving MP quipped.

Attention was then turned to a third sheet covering a final pair of puppets - former National leader Bill English and MP Gerry Brownlee set on a ledge heading toward a signposted exit.