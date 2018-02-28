

A former Scout leader who has been jailed for more than seven years for sexual abuse against two young people has shown little if any remorse for his offending, a court was told.

Graham William Morine, 77, was at the centre of an Armed Offenders Squad callout to his Papamoa home on December 7 last year.

When police went to Morine's rented Allan Pl home they found him injured, after he had self-harmed. He was taken to Tauranga Hospital.

Morine, who appeared by audio-visual link from prison, was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court yesterday, after he earlier pleaded guilty to four representative charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault of two young people.

The charges related to offending against the two young complainants in the Tauranga and Rotorua areas, which the Crown says happened regularly.

His two victims, whose victim impact statements were read to the court, described how he had used fear and power to abuse them.

"I trusted you and you destroyed so much of me," one victim said.

Crown solicitor Anna Pollett argued a minimum non-parole period should be imposed as Morine had shown "little, if any remorse" and lacked insight into his offending.

Morine was assessed at medium risk of reoffending, she said.

Pollett said no discounts for age should be given in this case.

Morine's lawyer Matthew Bates said his client had written letters of apology and struggled to understand his own offending rather than lacking insight.

Bates argued a non-parole period was not required and discounts should be given for his client's age, his medical problems, and the fact that he would face a tougher time in prison than other prisoners.

Judge Christopher Harding told Morine that this was extremely serious and prolonged offending, which clearly had a significant impact on the victims and their families.

A minimum non-parole period of four years was required in this case, particularly given Morine's lack of insight and limited remorse shown, the judge said.