Armed police officers are negotiating with a person in a house in rural Tauranga this morning.

Police raided the Welcome Bay property about 6am today.

Officers and cars are in Waipuna Park on Kaitemako Rd while others have blocked the street, near Panorama Drive, to southbound traffic.

A police spokeswoman said the Armed Offender Squad were involved in a "routine search warrant".

A resident said she could hear police negotiating with someone through a megaphone or loudspeaker about 6.30am, telling the person to "come out" and they were "surrounded by armed police" and they did not have to be harmed.

The woman said several officers dressed in black and holding weapons were standing guard around a small group of men who appeared to have been arrested on the property's front lawn.