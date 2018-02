Multiple crashes are causing significant delays for drivers heading into Wellington on State Highway 2 this morning.

The NZ Transport Agency said the crashes are between Petone and Ngauranga and queues are already back to Melling.

SH2 PETONE TO NGAURANGA, SOUTHBOUND - CONGESTION - 6:45AM



Due to prior crashes, significant delays are to be expected southbound. These delays have already impacted Petone esplanade and queues are back to Melling. Please be patient. ^HJ pic.twitter.com/bdkuPjPlxW — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) February 27, 2018

Police said they were only aware of one crash, having gone to a nose-to-tail crash in Horokiwi just after 6.30 AM.

No one was injured and there was minimal damage.