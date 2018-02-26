Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she was taken aback, but not offended by a controversial 60 Minutes interview with her that critics panned as "repugnant" and "patronising".

In the interview, Ardern was asked about her baby's conception date. "You're assuming I haven't been asked that by New Zealand media," she said.

The question was a case of "too much information" but Ardern said she did not feel the question or interviewer Charles Wooley's comments on her looks were sexist.

Joking that "perhaps because I'm from Morrinsville" Arden said she had not felt offended during the interview and that nothing in particular about it had stood out to her at the time of filming.

She had not seen the episode yet.

Ardern is facing questions about the fallout at her post-Cabinet press conference.



The 60 Minutes interview screened in Australia last night and was criticised for being sexist for its focus on her looks and baby's conception date.

Viewers slammed the Australian reporter Wooley on social media for saying he had never met a politician as good looking as Ardern.

"I've met a lot of prime ministers in my time, but none too young and not so many so smart, and never one so attractive", Wooley said on 60 Minutes.

"Charles Wooley interviewing Jacinda Ardern on 60 Minutes would have to go down as the most patronising interview for a long time," one critic said.

Another said she was disgusted at Wooley's "sexist comments" and was left wondering if there would be any focus on Ardern's achievements.

Wooley also came under fire for questioning the young leader, who is pregnant, about her due date.

"One really important political question that I want to ask you, and that is, what exactly is the date that the baby's due?" he said.

When Ardern told him it was due on June 17, Wooley said: "it's interesting how much people have been counting back to the conception date".

Ardern initially appeared shocked, before laughing off the comment.

When Wooley pushed for a response, Ardern said the baby was conceived when the election was over "not that we need to get into those details".