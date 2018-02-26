Police were unable to find a person with a firearm or a weapon following separate reports of a gunman and an out of control student at two Tauranga education providers earlier today.

Officers were called to Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology Windemere campus at 9.30am and Tauranga Boys' College was put into lockdown at lunch.

A police spokeswoman said officers were advised of a potential armed incident involving a person seen with a firearm at the institute. However, no firearm or person with a firearm was located.

Police were also called to the college this afternoon.

The spokeswoman said police received reports a student at the school was threatening staff. However, the student has since been expelled and left, police say.

In an email to parents, principal Robert Mangan said the school went into "lockdown" at 12.36pm.

"An aggravated and abusive individual was onsite. Whilst he was escorted from the school grounds by senior staff the decision was made to ensure all students remained in their classes. We initiated a lockdown until he had left the college grounds. At no stage was the health and safety of your son at risk," Mangan said.

"The matter is now being dealt with by the police."