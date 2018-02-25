A Northland tavern's liquor license is in jeopardy following a messy night at the venue when two local alcohol-related events coincided last year.

Staff at the Mangawhai Tavern found themselves in a spot of bother one evening in March last year when an influx of patrons arrived after two local events that took place nearby.

A raft race on a local river and a local wine festival had coincided and hundreds of punters who had attended the events turned up at the tavern afterwards.

The tavern's manager, Poni Sula, said that by the time police turned up, people were strewn over the estuary near the tavern, half dressed and slurring their words.

"We weren't wholly prepared for 350 intoxicated people to show up," he said.

"Unfortunately, people get liquored-up at these events and end up going somewhere else - and we were the somewhere else."

Sula, who wasn't managing the venue at the time of the incident, said he was optimistic ahead of a police hearing in which the venue's liquor license could be suspended.

Staff handled the situation as best they could, he said, calling in extra security and shutting the bar down early.

But it wasn't enough to placate police.

"They decided to go ahead with notice of suspension, have a hearing and talk through the details."

Sula was looking forward to the opportunity to have his say at the hearing.

"We'll take a slap on the wrist, but at the same time we'd like to be heard and let our version be told."

The Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority hearing would take place on April 4.

It was not clear how long a suspension would be imposed for if this were to happen.

The tavern would be cracking down on how it dealt with would-be patrons ahead of both events this year.

Sula said people who had attended the raft race would be rejected access if they attempted to enter the tavern afterwards to continue the merriment.

"My new policy is that we don't endorse events like that," Sula said.

"We're focused more on food and entertainment than we are on the drinking culture."

There was a more lenient stance on those who had attended the Mangawhai Food & Wine Festival - but again, those who were obviously drunk would not be allowed in.

The tavern hit the headlines earlier this month when a deck at the venue collapsed, nearly knocking five people off their feet.

Three fire appliances from Mangawhai, Kaiwaka and Maungaturoto attended to make sure the collapsed deck was temporarily cordoned off until arrangements were made to have it repaired.

No one was injured as the 5m by 2m deck dropped about half a metre on to the roof of another building.