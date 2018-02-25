Shocking footage has emerged of an enraged motorist allegedly chasing down a bus and attacking the driver following an incident in South Auckland.

In a video posted to Facebook on February 19, a driver of a white vehicle is seen giving chase to a bus and crossing the centre line in an attempt to halt the bus filled with students.

The furious motorist gave chase for at least three minutes before blocking the bus and getting out of his car to confront the bus driver.

"Whoa, that guy just tried to come out. He's chasing us. Oh hell na", passengers were heard shouting during the chase.

The angry motorist was seen overtaking the bus on numerous occasions, crossing the centre line in the process. Photo / Supplied

After the angry motorist halted the bus, passengers could be seen running away while one student still on board was head shouting, "Oh s**t! He's got you now bro".

The raging motorist is then seen walking up to the driver and thumping on the window.

Footage then shows the motorist launching into a tirade of expletives telling the bus driver to "use his f**king head".

According to a passenger on the bus, the motorist allegedly punched the bus driver in the face.

"Today I caught a 361 bus that arrived at Manurewa around 4.05, on the way home the bus driver almost crashed into a random driver, then he drove in front of him instead of stopping," he said.

"This made the other guy angry so he chased us and the bus driver wasn't stopping when we asked him to.

"This bus driver always shouts at people and argues with them, causing trouble, but today he did it to the wrong guy. The bus driver beeped his horn after he got hit on the mouth."

During the incident, the bus driver can be heard relaying information before driving away.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Monday, February 19 at 4.05pm.

An Auckland Transport spokesperson told the Herald the bus company the driver works for is aware of the incident.

"The company is investigating the incident and will talk to the driver, there is CCTV footage from the cameras in the bus and that is being reviewed.

"We don't believe the bus driver was assaulted."