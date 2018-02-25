A household managed to escape unhurt as fire tore through their Mosgiel home overnight.

Five fire crews attended the blazing property at about 11.45pm in the Otago town.

"The fire was well ablaze when the fire crews arrived," a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

"There will be significant damage.

"Everybody was able to get out safely. For us, it was just a matter of extinguishing the fire."

An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire.

Early this morning an Invercargill house was partially destroyed after a fire.

Four fire crews attended the blaze in the suburb of Appleby at about 2am.

"The fire started in the back of the property and was extinguished shortly after the fire crews arrived," a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

"Everybody was out of the house when we arrived. Nobody was hurt."

Investigations are under way this morning to determine the causes of both fires.