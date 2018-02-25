A man has been killed after rockfall on a main highway near Whanganui.

The man was with a number of motorists who had stopped to clear a small slip off the road on State Highway 4 near the Raukawa Falls.

An ambulance that happened to be passing by with another patient stopped to assist the group about 5.45pm.

Attempts were made to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police urged motorists in the area to avoid travel on SH4 between Whanganui and Raetihi for safety reasons.