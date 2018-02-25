The 74-year-old hunter who went missing on Stewart Island has been located.

The man was found by Stewart Island LandSAR staff around 6pm on the coast of the Port Adventure area.

He was being medically assessed but was otherwise alive and well.

A search and rescue operation was initiated after the hunter was reported overdue on Sunday morning.

The man was last seen around 6pm last night when he went out for a hunt.

Police were notified by Rescue Co-ordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) around 9am this morning after the group of four, who he was on the hunting trip with, activated their Personal Locator Beacon.

The search area was in the vicinity of Port Adventure, which is around 20km southeast of Halfmoon Bay.

