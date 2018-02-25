A Whanganui fire at a two-storey residential property has prompted a large fire fighting response.

Five fire trucks are currently in attendance battling the blaze which appeared to be a re-purposed shop building, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

The two occupants of the building managed to escape with no injuries.

Crews were currently working to extinguish the blaze.

It followed a house fire in Taranaki on Friday that saw a woman lose everything but the clothes on her back.

Her home in Victoria St, Kaponga, caught alight about 11pm on Friday.

Kaponga chief fire officer Jason Hurley said a second alarm was issued straight away and crews from Okaiawa and Eltham, along with a water tanker, were called in to help put the blaze out.

Firefighters were at the scene until 3am Saturday dampening down hot spots, he said.

Hurley said a neighbour heard a couple of loud bangs, took a look over and saw a glow and dialled 111.

"It was going quite well when we got there," Hurley said.

"It was completely gutted, she's lost everything. She's only got the clothes on her back."