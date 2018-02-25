A 5-year-old labrador who starved to death and a duck whose beak was destroyed by having fireworks purposely jammed in it are among the horrific cases the SPCA was involved with last year.

The SPCA has released its 2017 List of Shame today in the run up to its 2018 Annual Appeal.

The list includes 11 heartbreaking and horrifying stories of animal neglect where the SPCA has been called in to pick up the pieces.

The SPCA was only notified of brown labrador Tasha's condition after she collapsed. She was rushed to the vet but died the same day. Along with her ribs poking from her skin due to being starved, she had flea allergic skin disease, a sore on her leg and signs of a collar wound. Her owner pleaded guilty to ill-treatment of an animal and was disqualified from owning animals for 10 years and fined $2000.

Advertisement

The mallard duck also had to be put down and the person responsible for the torture was never found.

But other mistreated pets have had happier endings including Sully the poodle cross who was found locked in a dark garage with a heavily matted coat.

Melissa, the inspector who rescued him, said Sully and another dog did not seem to have been ever let outside and had only interacted with the owner, causing serious emotional trauma and severe separation anxiety. Sully couldn't make eye contact with anyone.

With the help of the SPCA and its experts, Sully, who is the appeal's poster boy, has a new home in North Shore with a big backyard and is the picture of happiness and health.

Meanwhile Jimmy is still en route to his happy ending after being dumped at a beach. The white dog was malnourished, underfed and appeared to have been hit on the head causing long-term eye damage.

He is recovering at a foster home, but the SPCA is confident that his kind soul and loving temperament will see him rehomed into an adoring family.

Other cases include a horse with a botched dental check up, four kittens dumped in a bin liner, a staffy whose owner never sought treatment after he was badly injured by a car, and 600 chickens, roosters and ducks kept in unsanitary, overcrowded conditions without enough food which were put down due to their poor health.

SPCA chief executive Andrea Migden said the organisation would not be able to address the shameful animal cruelty in New Zealand without the public's support.

The Government only provided 1 per cent of the funding required to run the SPCA. The funding was provided by the Ministry for Primary Industries and was specifically for rural inspectorate work and training purposes and did not cover the day-to-day work or prosecutions on bad pet owners.

"We know this list is very upsetting, but this is the reality of what our inspectors see in their jobs. These horrific cases of neglect and violence towards animals reinforces the vital need for the SPCA's work."

The SPCA's Annual Appeal runs from 9 to 11 March 2018 and donations can be made to street collectors around New Zealand or online at www.spcaannualappeal.org.nz