The odds were stacked against him but nothing was going to stop Nick Schryvers from being there for the birth of his son, not even the prospect of a four-hour bike ride.

Schryvers, 28, was working in Golden Bay on Wednesday when he got a call from his partner Bec Brown – their baby boy was on the way, two days early.

But with Schryvers stuck in Golden Bay, which was cut off after Cyclone Gita damaged the road, and Brown in Nelson, to be near the hospital, he began considering his options including a three- to four-hour bike ride over the Takaka Hill road.

"Missing [the birth] wasn't an option. I was going to make it one way or another," Schryvers said.

He tried to get a flight but they were all booked.



"I had thought worst case scenario you can't get out of the bay by car, there are a few old tracks that still run through the hill, so if I can get dropped at one end and picked up in Riwaka, that will at least get me closer to the family."

But with time running out Brown, 29, told Schryvers he needed to get his skates on.

"I just had the feeling that it was going to happen that day, so I called him about midday and said 'I think you're going to need to get over here faster than on a bike'," she said.

Nick Schryvers (centre) with his partner Bec Brown and their son Artie, and Schryvers' sons Solly (back) and Indie (far right). Photo / Nicholas George Photography

It was then that Schryvers' boss at HealthPost came up with an idea.

With the road closed, local companies including HealthPost had organised a helicopter to help make their deliveries.

"She said look there's a slight chance you might be able to jump on" Schryvers said.

"Sure enough the chopper showed up and they put parcels on it … and then they came and said look we can put you on it. Thankfully I had a small bag packed and left straight from work."

Nick Schryvers was lucky to get out of Golden Bay in a helicopter after the road was cut off by Cyclone Gita. Photo / Supplied

Within five hours of Schryvers landing in Nelson on Wednesday afternoon, the couple were in hospital.

Their baby boy Artie was born the next morning.

"It was completely emotionally overwhelming," Schryvers said.

"It didn't really hit until the next day when I was holding him and I thought you know, I could have easily missed this. I didn't want to miss it for the world."

Artie was born on Thursday. Photo / Nicholas George Photography

Brown said she knew deep down Schryvers would make it in time.

"I just didn't know how," she said. "It's so like him to arrive in class and style, it's hilarious."

Brown said she was thankful to the Golden Bay community for helping get Schryvers to Nelson.

While Artie was the couple's first child together, Schryvers has two sons, Solly, 6, and Indie, 4.

"Bec has been the world's best step mum for three-and-a-half years so to finally have our own little bundle of joy together is pretty amazing," he said.