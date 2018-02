One person has died after a car clipped a tractor and then flipped into a ditch in Horsham Downs, Waikato.

The crash happened about 11.20am on Saturday, and the car landed in a ditch on the side of Bankier Rd.

Two people managed to get out of the car but a third person died at the scene.

The road will remain closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

