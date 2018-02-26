A game of golf with friends has turned to tragedy after a young man struck in the head by a golf ball later died.

Family shared news of Jaden Goldfinch-Booker's death in a "freak accident" late last week. He was 27.

A Givealittle page has been set up in order to reunite his family members and several donors have opened up about the type of person Goldfinch-Booker was.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis said police were investigating the death on behalf of the Coroner.

Goldfinch-Booker was rushed to Dunedin Hospital after being struck in the head by a golf ball at Frankton Golf Course in Queenstown on Saturday, February 17.

He was placed in an induced coma in ICU but died on Wednesday.

"This is a shock and a tragedy for the family and friends of the man, and for those who were present at the time," Inglis said.

"While the cause of death will be determined by the Coroner, we recognise the nature of the incident is not common and I personally have not overseen a case like this in my career."

Queenstown police extended their condolences to Goldfinch-Booker's family.

It is understood Goldfinch-Booker was playing golf with friends when he was struck by the ball near the second tee.

He was placed on life support in an induced coma in ICU as doctors worked to save his life and control a brain bleed. Family and his partner remained at his bedside but sadly he did not survive.

The golf course is owned by the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

In a statement, a council spokesman declined to answer questions about the tragedy, directing correspondence to the Coroner's office, which is reviewing the incident.

"We would like to acknowledge this tragic accident, and our thoughts and sympathies are with the deceased's family and loved ones."

Goldfinch-Booker's family declined to comment.

A death notice for the Taranaki native - who was understood to be living in Queenstown - was published late last week.

He had "died as the result of a tragic accident", it said.

"Our boy has passed, at peace with his world. Our worlds are totally shattered. He was the boy with the biggest heart that lit every room with his contagious smile and warmed their hearts.

"The angels just got too jealous of how much fun he created in this world."

The notice asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the "Jaden Jumbo" Givealittle page.

The page has so far raised more than $9000.

One donor said " So sad, a real privilege to have caught up and shared so briefly some time and laughs with a great guy".

Other donors, named Codey and Jessie, said it all felt like a "bad dream".

"Well my bro I can't believe this has happened it still feels like a bad dream to me. Going to miss you so much jumbo ..."

While donors Lil and Luke said they would miss his laugh and "hilarious stories. What a quiet place Queenstown will be without you."

The funeral for Goldfinch-Booker takes place in New Plymouth on Wednesday.