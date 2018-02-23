What started as a campaign slogan for a vibrant new leader - now Prime Minister - has become a cheeky slogan on condoms.

As well as chocolate and lollies, Christchurch Young Labour volunteers this week handed out Durex condoms printed with the party's 2017 election slogan "Let's do this".

The slogan launched in the weeks after Jacinda Ardern replaced former Labour Party leader Andrew Little, ahead of the party's successful election result.

Yesterday, the slogan was revitalised by young supporters of the party at their stand at the University of Canterbury clubs day.

Volunteers posted photos to the club's Facebook page and encouraged supporters along.

"We have plenty of 'Let's do this' condoms for all your safe sex needs. See you soon!"

There was a serious message too though, with the club later posting another comment to followers.

"The condoms were definitely a hit but remember, let's only do this if we're both keen."