A security guard has lost the vision in one eye after a vicious assault.

On Police Ten 7 tonight, Christchurch police will ask viewers to come forward with information about the assault at Riccarton Park Racecourse about 12.15am on November 19, 2017 - the end of Cup Week.

Two men approached the security officer who was sitting in his car. The doors were wrenched open and an item was smashed in the victim's face. He was also punched in the face.

It is likely the security guard has permanently lost the sight in his one eye.

Watch the Crime of the Week case tonight on Police Ten 7, 7.30pm on TVNZ 2 to see if you have information which will help police find those responsible.