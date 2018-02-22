A leaky building issue at Christchurch's $300 million justice and emergency services precinct has created a stink just five months after opening.

A sewage leak at the Precinct is the latest issue to face staff after the Māori Land Court was closed on Wednesday following reports of faeces dripping through the ceiling of the records room.

The leak originated from toilets on the floor above and led workers to be evacuated on Tuesday afternoon.

Public Service Association national organiser Tracy Klenner said the leak was originally thought to be water coming from the sprinkler, but turned out to be urine and faeces.

Advertisement

"One staff member was directly affected because they went in to check on it and stuff landed on them.

"It was quite disgusting and someone said, don't go in there, you'll puke.

"The room was then closed up and the other staff went home."

Klenner said the area was cordoned off and specialists were brought in to clean it up.

"Our concern from a union point of view was that staff were safe and there weren't airborne contaminants in the air conditioning and so on," she said.

"We don't have a full answer to that, but we have specifically asked those questions and they are checking into it.

"They are also checking on the ceiling tiles for contamination and the walls and carpet because it may be that some of it needs to come out."

Justice Ministry regional manager southern Bruce Findlay told Stuff the ministry was working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

"Once the investigation is finalised, discussions will take place concerning who is responsible for costs of decontamination and remediation," Findlay said.

The new precinct officially opened on September 12 last year.

Since opening, concerns have also been raised about security and other leaks in the building.

Klenner said the union had concerns as to whether there were wider building issues.

"There have been other leaks that are known of and our concern is whether there are wider building issues because things have been rushed or there hasn't been wide enough investment," she said.

"Keeping people safe from one thing, and not from another is not what you want."