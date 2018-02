Fire and Emergency services are currently attending a school bus fire in Piha.

A spokeswoman said the bus was currently blocking Piha Rd and 30 to 40 children were standing on the side of the road.

Two fire engines were sent to the incident and the fire was out on arrival. They are dampening down the engine, she said.

Sitting in traffic trying to leave Piha. Apparently it’s a school bus on fire.

Sitting in traffic trying to leave Piha. Apparently it's a school bus on fire.

Don't think anyone will be leaving for a while.



