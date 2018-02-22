A 30-year-old Lower Hutt man has been charged with the murder of Zenith Campbell, who was found dead in a car after a Wellington party last weekend.

Zenith Campbell, who preferred to be known as Zena, was found dead in a car in Aro Valley after attending a party the night before.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee of the Wellington Police said the death was now being investigated as a homicide.

"We have established that another person was responsible for the death of Zena," he said.

Advertisement

"A man has been charged with murder and will appear in the Wellington District Court later today."

McKee was appealing for public help in determining the circumstances leading up to Zena's death.

The 21-year-old had left a party on Devon St around 2am on Sunday February 11 with an associate, he said, before walking to a red 2004 Holden Barina parked on Epuni St.

"This is the vehicle in which Zena's body was found later that day."

McKee said police had spoken to a large number of people about the investigation and were welcoming any further information.