Cyclone Gita is moving southeast across the upper South Island and the lower North Island.

It has brought swells of more than 7m, flooding and winds in excess of 120km/h across several parts of New Zealand and led to seven districts declaring a state of emergency.

Roads are flooded, trees have been felled, houses and businesses inundated with water and there are reports of roofs lifting off houses in Taranaki.

South of Greymouth in the town of Whataroa, 42 Chinese tourists were spending the night in two buses, while 25 others sought refuge in the local hall.

Several other tourists were seeking emergency accommodation in Haast and residents around the country are being urged by authorities to evacuate if they felt unsafe.

People are also being advised to check the latest heavy rain and strong wind warnings and watches, and to be well prepared.

The eye of the storm is expected to pass over the upper South Island tonight, tapering off towards the end of the week.

State of emergency has declared in Christchurch, Buller District, Grey District, Selwyn, Westland, Tasman and Taranaki.

Here are the expected forecasts around the country.

IN YOUR AREA:

Northland:

No warnings in place.

Whangarei: Cloudy periods, but long fine breaks in the afternoon. Westerlies. High 26C Low 16C.

Auckland:

No warnings in place.

Cloudy periods with isolated morning showers. Westerlies. High 24C Low 18C

Bay of Plenty

A strong wind watch is in place to 2am Wednesday.

Tauranga: Morning cloud, clearing to a fine day. Westerlies. High 26C Low 17C



Gisborne and Hawke's Bay:

A strong wind watch is in place to 2am Wednesday.

Gisborne: Cloudy periods. Northwesterlies. High 28C Low 15C

Taranaki:

Strong wind warning in place to 1am Wednesday.

Exposed parts of North Taranaki, and damaging gusts of up to 150 km/h in exposed parts of South Taranaki and Taihape.

High winds that affected roads and essential services compelled Taranaki leaders to declare a state of emergency over the region.

Nearly 23,000 Taranaki properties were without power at 6.20pm.

Some may be without power overnight and into tomorrow.



The pipeline from the New Plymouth water treatment station to the Mangorei Reservoir has been ruptured by a falling tree.



Residents in eastern parts of New Plymouth District – New Plymouth, Bell Block, Waitara, Tikorangi, Onaero and Urenui were being urged to conserve water and use only the bare minimum.



Fallen trees and traffic accidents were disrupting traffic flows on number of highways and local roads.



Gusts of up to 140km/h in South Taranaki and 120km/h in North Taranaki were expected to continue until 1am, after which time winds should gradually ease.

Horowhenua/Kapiti/Wairarapa:

Heavy rain warning in place to 6am Wednesday.

Manawatu/Whanganui:

Whanganui: Strong wind warning in place to 6am Wednesday.

Winds have been logged at nearly 70 km/h at Whanganui Airport and there may be winds gusting up to 120 km/h into the evening and early hours of Wednesday.

Winds are picking up in the Manawatu region with hundreds of homes now without power.



Properties in Marton, Bulls, Halcombe, Waituna West and Glen Oroua have no power due to strong winds.



Horizons Regional and Manawatu District Council have no issues to report and unless things change, will provide their next update tomorrow morning. They have staff monitoring the situation, with barrier crews on standby at Foxton Beach for high tide at 2am.



There are also reports of multiple pine trees down in Rowe Rd near the small township of Rongotea.

Wellington:

Strong wind warning in place to 6am Wednesday.

Showers north of the city. Showers, chance heavy, developing in the city from evening with a strong southerly change. High 21C Low 12C.

Nelson/Marlborough Sounds:

No severe warnings in place.

Nelson: Showers, some heavy from afternoon. Northwest breezes. High 22C Low 13C

Civil defence centres are filling up in the Nelson Tasman district as residents flee their flooded homes.

Around 150 in the Takaka area have self-evacuated. Takaka residents are asked to be aware, and consider self-evacuating if they feel their safety could be at risk.



A Civil Defence Centre has been opened at Takaka Recreation Centre.

About four thousand people are without power in Tasman district, as lines are taken down across the region.Nelson Tasman Civil Defence says areas from Kina beach to Takaka - including Kaiteriteri - have had their electricity cut.

Buller region/ West Coast:

The risk of coastal inundation is greatest for areas from Buller and North Canterbury northwards.

Greymouth: Showers, possibly heavy, easing from afternoon and clearing evening. Gusty easterlies. High 18C Low 10C

Canterbury:

Strong wind warning in place until 11pm Tuesday for high country.

Warning in place to 3pm Wednesday from Banks Peninsula northward.

Christchurch: Rain, possibly heavy, easing from afternoon. Strong southwesterly, gradually easing from afternoon. High 15C Low 9C.

Civil Defence is keeping a close eye on Canterbury rivers as high tide approaches.



Canterbury Region Civil Defence duty officer James Thompson says they are closely watching the Heathcote, Avon, and Selwyn Rivers.



Selwyn Civil Defence local controller Murray Washington says the Selwyn River could potentially flood overnight



Otago:

Heavy rain warning in place for North Otago to 11am Wednesday.

Dunedin: Rain, possibly heavy, easing to a few showers in the evening as south easterly changes southwest. High 13C Low 10C

Fiordland:

Strong wind watch to 6am Wednesday.