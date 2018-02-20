Motorists heading over Auckland's Harbour Bridge in rush hour traffic had an odd surprise when a pedestrian decided he would tackle the bridge by foot.

Brittany Pennington, 19, was on her way home from work in Newmarket last night when she saw a man wandering over the city side of the bridge.

It was about 5.30pm and traffic was slowing as motorists stopped to shout and point, she said.

"He just literally looked like he was walking home from work," Pennington said.

"He looked like he had forgotten his bus money or something."

Pennington said the man looked like he was "at least in his 20s".

On her way down the other side of the bridge, she noticed a police car headed towards the man with its sirens wailing.

Police have been contacted for comment.