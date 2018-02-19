A man has appeared in court today after an alleged prowling incident in North Dunedin last night.

Senior Sergeant Mark Donaldson said a man was disturbed by students on their property about 11pm.

He was peering through a window and appeared to be taking photos.

Donaldson said the students immediately rang police, which resulted in the alleged offender's quick apprehension.

"I want to thank the students for their help.''

The incident follows another in Leith St last week in which a group of flatmates followed a man they discovered in their house.

Police were able to locate the group and arrest the intruder, who was described as "a possible peeper''.

There had been a cluster of similar offences in the area.

Donaldson said if there were multiple offences of that type it was a concern.

Bruce Donald Saxton, 53, appeared before the Dunedin District Court this afternoon charged with burglary of a property on Ethel Benjamin Place.

He was remanded on bail by Judge Dominic Flatley without plea until next month.

Saxton's bail conditions include a 9pm to 7am curfew and to not travel to north Dunedin beyond Frederick St.