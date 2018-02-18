Police are seeking help to identify three men who robbed a bowling alley at gunpoint last month.

At approximately 11.15pm on January 25, three men entered the Westgate Bowling alley in Westgate Shopping Centre, Massey, armed with a rifle and a pistol.

They held the employees at gunpoint while they opened the safe and stole a sum of cash.

The offenders then fled in a black Subaru motor vehicle which was later discovered burnt out in Swanson.

Police are investigating a violent aggravated robbery that occurred late last month at the Westgate Bowling alley in Westgate Shopping Centre, Massey. Photo / Google Maps

Detective Senior Sergeant Kelly Farrant said police are now seeking help to identify the offenders.

"This was a really frightening incident for the staff involved," he said.

"We are keen to identify these violent offenders as soon as possible, so they can be located and arrested and held to account for their actions.

"If you have any information which can help us identify the men in the footage, or you saw anything in the area at the time, no matter how small, we want to hear from you."

Information can be passed on to Detective Lee Bigelow on 021 191 4093 or alternatively, you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.