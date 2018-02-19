The man killed in a paraglider crash at Mount Maunganui has been identified as Tauranga man Joshua Graeme Tingey.

Police said the 28-year-old's family had requested privacy at this time.

Tingey died while paragliding, on his second flight of a club day on Saturday organised by the Bay of Plenty Hang Gliding and Paragliding Club.

The paragliding pilot collided with the rocky face of Mauao.

Tingey won the reality television programme Our First Home in 2016. He and his fiancee Rebecca Wotton spent 12 weeks renovating a home with Tingey's mum and Wotton's father and the four won almost $200,000 after selling the renovated Hamilton home for $780,000.

The weekend tragedy unfolded before the eyes of hang glider pilot Dave Shaw, who flew straight to Mount Main Beach to raise the alarm.

''He was having a great flight, he was smiling and happy - everyone was happy. We were all flying around having a great time,'' he said.

Shaw, who has been hang gliding for 33 years, described the flying conditions on Saturday as perfect.

''It was silky smooth air.''

Rescuers searched for an hour to find Tingey in thick scrub on the mountain, Fairfax reports.

NZHGPA Bay of Plenty branch president Dave Washer told Fairfax club members were "reeling in shock" about the tragedy.

Club members who were present during the crash would debrief on Monday evening and a statement would be issued on Tuesday after meeting with Tingey's family, who had been overseas when the accident occurred, Fairfax reports.

The death will be investigated by Civil Aviation and Victim Support was being offered to those who were at the scene.